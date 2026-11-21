Kochi: US-based Kannada writer Ravi Hanj was detained by immigration officials at Cochin International Airport on Saturday while attempting to leave the country. His detention comes days after his book Basava Mantapa and a promotional video interview triggered widespread protests and multiple police cases in Karnataka over alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Hanj, a native of Davangere who is based in Chicago, was intercepted by immigration officials during departure formalities as he prepared to board a flight reportedly bound for Dubai. His detention was based on a lookout notice issued against him by the Belagavi police, according to airport sources.

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He was subsequently handed over to the local police in Kochi. The local police are expected to hand him over to a team from the Belagavi police for further investigation, sources said.

The detention comes amid mounting protests over Basava Mantapa, a compilation of Hanj’s newspaper columns published in the Kannada daily Viswavani. The book was formally released in Bengaluru on November 15.

“The immigration department officials have detained him and handed him over to the police. The police team from Karnataka will come to Kochi and take his custody from Nedumbassery police,” said police sources.

Several First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Hanj in Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Basavana Bagewadi. The cases invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to promoting enmity between communities and outraging religious feelings.

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The book’s publisher, journalist and Viswavani editor Vishweshwar Bhat, has also been named in the FIRs registered in Bengaluru and Vijayapura.

The controversy erupted after a video interview with Hanj, shared on Viswavani's social media platforms on November 13, went viral. Following complaints from Veerashaiva-Lingayat organisations, community leaders alleged that the book and the interview distorted Basavanna’s teachings and contained offensive references linked to his well-known vachana on not stealing or killing.

The complainants demanded that the circulation of the book and the online video clips be stopped. The BJP, too, joined the demand for action against Hanj.

Amid protests across Karnataka, the state cabinet, which met on Thursday, decided to confiscate all copies of Basava Mantapa and initiate legal proceedings against Hanj and Bhat. The Karnataka government will write to the Union government seeking the removal of the controversial video clips from social media platforms.

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Before his detention, Hanj had rejected the allegations, maintaining that Basava Mantapa was a neutral, research-backed work examining the Veerashaiva-Lingayat tradition across different historical periods.

Hanj maintained that his book was backed by evidence and accused critics of reacting without watching the full interview. He urged them to watch the entire video before drawing conclusions.

He later released a video statement expressing regret if his remarks had hurt the sentiments of the community. He also said he was willing to cooperate with the legal process.