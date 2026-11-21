Palakkad: Residents have raised serious concerns over the unscientific desiltation of the Kanhirapuzha canal, which flows through Karimba and Thachampara panchayats toward Kadampazhipuram. Protests erupted after earthmovers were seen merely clearing surface weeds and scooping out mud from select spots only to dump the sludge onto the canal’s own embankments, rather than properly excavating and carting away the accumulated silt.

Frustrated by this slapdash approach, local residents have submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, demanding a thorough cleanup to restore uninterrupted water flow.

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Heavy accumulation of silt and mud has choked the canal along several stretches, severely impeding the water current. The area under the Ponnamkode bridge and beneath the Chandanamkund shutter bridge is heavily silted up. Yet, instead of addressing these critical blockages, workers are simply using backhoes to scrape the weeds and pile the dredge along the slopes. Locals point out that the first spell of rain will wash the loose soil right back into the canal bed, defeating the entire purpose of the exercise.

The complaint notes that this perfunctory cleanup has been the norm for years. Authorities have routinely turned a deaf ear to residents' long-standing demands to haul the excavated silt away from the site. Spending lakhs of rupees on such cosmetic work not only drains public funds but also leaves local farmers high and dry.

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Demanding accountability, residents have urged the government to carry out a proper, scientific desiltation drive to restore the canal's original depth and flow, alongside a Vigilance probe into the execution of the project.