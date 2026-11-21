Nedumkandam: If your tank runs empty after dark in Nedumkandam, you are bound to end up in a fix. With every fuel outlet shutting down by 10:00 pm, motorists—including long-distance tourists—are routinely left stranded in the middle of the road. While the taluk headquarters has two fuel stations operated by Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Indian Oil (IOCL), both pull down their shutters by ten at night.

Adding to the confusion, Google Maps incorrectly lists one of these outlets as a 24-hour station. Motorists arriving late at night expecting round-the-clock service are caught completely off guard, often leaving them with no choice but to turn to black-market fuel. Hundreds of vehicles pass through Nedumkandam daily, as it serves as a key transit hub for travellers heading to prime tourist spots like Munnar and nearby Ramakkalmedu.

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Currently, the nearest round-the-clock fuel station is in Kattappana, roughly 20 kilometers away. Meanwhile, those traveling toward Munnar must drive nearly 25 kilometers to reach Rajakkad or Rajakumari just to refuel at night.

Public criticism is mounting over the authorities' continued failure to ensure 24/7 fuel availability in a prominent hub like Nedumkandam. While locals can plan ahead and top up their tanks before nightfall, unsuspecting visitors from distant areas continue to get stranded. Even residents find themselves helpless during unexpected late-night emergencies. Frustrated with the recurring crisis, locals are demanding immediate administrative intervention to keep at least one of the two fuel stations open overnight.