Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Friday said the Kerala High Court's interim order allowing the district-level Mayilpeeli Young Scholar examination was not a setback to the government, asserting that the Education Department remained committed to preventing propagation of distorted interpretations of history and unscientific ideas among students.

In a statement issued by his office, Samsudheen said the court had granted temporary permission for the district-level competition only in view of technical aspects raised in a petition filed by the National Teachers' Union (NTU). He pointed out that the court had specifically barred the organisers from publishing the results and had not permitted them to conduct the state-level competition. The government has already placed its position before the court, and further arguments would be presented when the case comes up for detailed hearing, he said.

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The minister's statement came after the Kerala High Court on Friday allowed the district-level Mayilpeeli Young Scholar examination to be held but restrained the organisers from declaring the results or conducting further examinations. The interim order was passed on a petition filed by the NTU general secretary challenging the government's decision to withdraw permission for the examination.

The court observed that the government could not have withdrawn the permission without issuing notice to the organisers, as such a move would violate the principles of natural justice. The government had withdrawn permission for the 2026 examination last week following criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.

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The examination, organised by the NTU in association with 'Mayilpeeli' magazine, was intended for students from upper primary to higher secondary classes. The NTU is affiliated with the BJP, while Mayilpeeli magazine is published by Balagokulam, another Sangh Parivar organisation known for organising Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in the state.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan had accused the UDF government of facilitating the saffronisation of the education sector by allowing the examination to be held in government schools. In a Facebook post, Vijayan alleged that the High Court order was the outcome of the government's agenda to hand over public education to the Sangh Parivar. He questioned the government's decision to initially grant permission for the examination and later withdraw it, alleging that the move was intended to mislead the public.

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Vijayan also cited the appointment of the NTU state general secretary to the National Teachers' Welfare Foundation and the inclusion of a BJP representative in the curriculum committee as evidence of the government's alleged attempts to facilitate Sangh Parivar influence in education. He called for public protests to protect the state's democratic and secular character.