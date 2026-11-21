Punalur: Dug up nearly a month and a half ago to repair a burst pipeline, Kacheri Road has been left in a deplorable state, triggering mounting public frustration and calls for immediate resurfacing—right outside the Municipal Headquarters. Excavation was carried out right along the middle of the road across three major sections. Following the repair work, the trenches were merely filled with loose soil and crushed stones, turning the busy corridor into a massive dust trap that plagues commuters and local residents daily.

This stretch serves as a vital lifeline for ambulances and emergency vehicles rushing to the Taluk Hospital. Although authorities had promised swift resurfacing, the battered, uneven surface now makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to navigate the road quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running parallel to the National Highway from the KSRTC ground to Hospital Junction, this busy link road accommodates heavy traffic heading to key administrative hubs, including the Municipal Headquarters, the Forest Department offices, the Mini Civil Station, the Taluk Hospital, the Sub-Registrar Office, and the Veterinary Hospital.