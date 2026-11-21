Thodupuzha: Two youths have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly rammed their motorcycle into an Excise Inspector during a routine vehicle inspection. Seven grams of ganja were also seized from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Tence (23) of Kurishankal House, Punnamattam, in Muvattupuzha, and Rohit (22) of Thuruthumalil House, Mutharamkunnu, in Kumaramangalam.

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The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Friday near Mattuppara in Kumaramangalam, where Thodupuzha Excise Inspector Lijo Oommen and his team were conducting vehicle checks. According to the complaint, the accused, who were travelling from Para towards Mylacomb, ignored signals to stop and rammed their motorcycle into Lijo Oommen. The impact threw both the officer and the riders onto the road.

Inspector V R Rajesh and Civil Excise Officer A R Arun, who were on duty with Lijo, immediately took the two youths into custody. The Excise team recovered seven grams of ganja from their possession. However, the duo were initially released on station bail.

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Based on a formal complaint lodged by Lijo Oommen, the Thodupuzha Police later intercepted and arrested the two youths while they were returning after securing bail. A case of attempt to murder was registered against them.

Lijo Oommen, who suffered swelling and a ligament injury to his leg, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thodupuzha. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday night.