Thodupuzha: The Vigilance wing inspected the engineering section of Thodupuzha Municipality on Saturday following complaints of irregularities in the issuance of permits for new construction.

The inspection, led by Vigilance Circle Inspector Jobin Antony, involved scrutiny of several municipal files. Officials said a significant number of documents remained to be verified. Once the audit is complete, the team plans to inspect buildings suspected of having obtained permits unlawfully.

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​"Irregularities can only be confirmed after both the documents and the construction sites are thoroughly examined," the Vigilance DySP said, adding that the scrutiny of pending files is currently underway.

During Saturday’s drive, officials inspected five buildings within municipal limits. Four were found to be incomplete despite having been issued completion certificates.

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​The latest action comes just months after the Vigilance wing arrested the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Thodupuzha Municipality in connection with a bribery case.