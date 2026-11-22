Pathanamthitta: Amid growing suspicion that bulk bookings of virtual queue slots have contributed to the sharp fall in pilgrim footfall at Sabarimala, authorities have begun examining IP (Internet Protocol) addresses to detect possible manipulation of the booking system.

The suspicion has gained ground as crowds remained thin even on Saturday, the first Saturday of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam. The unusually low turnout has prompted officials from the Devaswom, revenue and police departments to launch an inquiry. Authorities are also examining whether loopholes in the shrine's ageing booking website were exploited to block large numbers of slots. As a result, thousands of slots may have remained unavailable to genuine pilgrims even though those who booked them never turned up for darshan.

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The daily limit for darshan through virtual queue and spot booking is 80,000, including 66,000 virtual queue slots. The court has allowed up to 90,000 pilgrims a day, and the Devaswom Board is now weighing a move to raise the daily cap to the permitted limit.

How the booking racket worked

After online virtual queue booking was introduced for Sabarimala darshan, travel agencies began blocking slots in bulk. The website, which runs on outdated technology, allows up to four people to be registered using the identity document of a single person. Agencies are believed to have exploited this feature to make large numbers of bookings, eventually filling up the virtual queue.

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When genuine pilgrims were ready to visit Sabarimala on a particular day, the agencies would cancel the bookings made for the corresponding time slots. These slots would then become available on the website, allowing the agencies to book them again from another computer using the details of actual pilgrims, who would subsequently turn up for darshan.

If the agencies failed to find genuine pilgrims to fill the slots they had blocked, they would leave the bookings uncancelled. The slots would thus remain unavailable to others even though nobody turned up to use them. Such bookings are suspected to have contributed to the fall in pilgrim footfall.

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Spot booking cap adds to pilgrims' woes

Spot bookings are allowed only between 3 am and 10.30 am, including at Nilakkal. In previous years, slots left vacant by virtual queue registrants who failed to turn up were also made available for spot booking.

This year, however, spot bookings have been capped at 10,000 a day. With no assurance of getting a spot booking if virtual queue slots are unavailable, many pilgrims have decided against making the trip to Sabarimala this time.

Additional virtual queue slots offer little relief

Though an additional 5,000 virtual queue slots have been sanctioned, only 1,000 extra slots will be opened each day from tomorrow until the 25th. The staggered release is intended to prevent bulk bookings. The Devaswom Board has also not announced the timings for releasing the additional slots in advance. However, complaints have emerged that Devaswom officials are leaking advance information about the release schedule to select persons, enabling them to book the slots as soon as they become available.