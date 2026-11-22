Thiruvananthapuram: Pilgrims who miss their booked Sabarimala darshan without cancelling could be barred from making another booking during the Mandala season under proposed changes to the virtual queue system.

The move is aimed at curbing the bulk booking and resale of virtual queue slots for Sabarimala darshan.

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Under the proposed changes by the Kerala Police and Travancore Devaswom Board, pilgrims who fail to turn up on their booked date without cancelling their slots will not be allowed to make another booking during the ongoing Mandala season.

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However, those who are unable to visit on their scheduled date will be allowed to reschedule their darshan to another day. A cancellation facility will also be introduced, allowing pilgrims to release slots they no longer intend to use.

The authorities are planning to implement these changes during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season itself.

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The move comes amid concerns that travel agencies, particularly those operating from neighbouring states, are booking virtual queue slots in bulk and reselling them to pilgrims.

As an immediate measure to prevent bulk bookings, Aadhaar-based OTP verification has already been made mandatory. Pilgrims can now book virtual queue slots only after entering their Aadhaar numbers and verifying them through an OTP sent to the mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar accounts.

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The authorities have also considered introducing a unique QR code for each pilgrim's ticket, which could be verified at Pampa or Nilakkal. However, this proposal is unlikely to be implemented immediately.