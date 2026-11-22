Kozhikode: The contractor executing the much-praised Mananchira–Malaparamba road development project has sought an eight-month extension to wrap up pending works. Company officials cited sluggish progress on the final phase and prolonged delays in securing design approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the Malaparamba–Vellimadukunnu stretch, requesting time until July next year.

Several Phase 1 works remain far from complete, holding up the final bituminous resurfacing (tarring). For now, activity on the ground is limited to laying interlocking concrete pavers on footpaths and installing handrails, carried out by a skeletal workforce of fewer than 30 labourers. A long checklist of critical tasks remains pending: unresolved land acquisition, installation of streetlights and traffic signals, construction of traffic islands and cross-ducts, tree felling, median narrowing and the relocation of utility transformers.

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Stalled Land Acquisition

Land acquisition remains in limbo across three crucial pockets: adjacent to the SBI branch at Mananchira, opposite Malabar Motors, and near Kunnoth Textiles in Eranhipalam. As these parcels are entangled in litigation, the authorities must wait for court verdicts and formal handover before any roadwork can proceed.

Transformer Relocation

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has yet to identify suitable alternative sites to relocate six bottleneck-causing transformers. The affected spots include Mananchira, Fathima Hospital, Eranhipalam (two units), Chuliyode Road, and Manorama Junction

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Narrowing the Median

Although authorities had reached a consensus that the current median is excessively wide and eats into carriage space, the revised design has yet to receive final formal clearance.

Cross-Ducts

Six new cross-ducts are slated for construction across key nodes: in front of BEM School, near the C.H. Flyover, Kurisupally, Nadakkavu C.H. Mosque, the Marad Special Court, and Iqraa Hospital. The contracting firm stated that this work will be tackled only in the project's terminal phase.

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Traffic Signals and Illumination

Keltron has been tasked with setting up the signaling infrastructure at major intersections, and its team recently completed a joint site survey with the Traffic Police. While foundation work for street lighting is in its final stages, trenching the roadway to lay signal conduit pipes will take at least another month. Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has requested modifications to the street lighting design.

Traffic Islands

Work on the traffic island at Christian College Junction will begin shortly. At Manorama Junction, however, bureaucratic procedures to cut down obstructing trees remain incomplete. The traffic island there can only take shape once the trees are cleared and the nearby transformer is shifted. Compounding the delay, the contractor has temporarily suspended tree cutting along remaining stretches because timber that was already felled has not yet been auctioned off.

Phase Two Expansion

The widening of the subsequent Malaparamba–Vellimadukunnu stretch has been awarded to the same contractor. However, the alignment and design await final sign-off from MoRTH. While the agency hopes to complete the initial stretch up to Malaparamba by this December, the work extending to Vellimadukunnu is expected to drag on until 2028.