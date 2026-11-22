Mankombu: Rampant waste dumping across the paddy fields of Kuttanad has sparked deep concern among the local farming community, particularly as sowing for the Puncha (winter crop) season is in full swing. Fields bordering isolated stretches of road have become prime targets for illegal dumping, with polders along the Kidangara–Kannadi and Valadi–Kidangara roads bearing the brunt of the menace.

Just days ago, farmers in the Maniyankari polder—under the jurisdiction of the Kavalam Krishi Bhavan, where sowing was completed barely a week ago—had to clear out three sackfuls of dumped waste. The discarded refuse often includes butcher shop waste and food scraps, which attract packs of stray dogs that trample and destroy the tender seedlings.

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A surge in anti-social activity has only worsened the situation. Farmers report routinely finding empty liquor bottles strewn across the fields, creating a serious hazard for farmhands who risk stepping on broken glass while wading barefoot into the mud to apply fertilisers. Local residents and farmers have demanded urgent intervention from the authorities to crack down on the culprits and hold them accountable.