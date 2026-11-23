Kochi: Cryptocurrency payments allegedly received by accused Ebin Paul within two hours of the Kadavumbhagam Jewish Synagogue arson, and instructions from a network of Telegram handlers, have emerged as key leads in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe into the attack, with a special court on Monday remanding the lone accused to five days of agency custody.

The Special Court for the Trial of NIA Cases in Ernakulam, presided over by Judge P K Mohandas, granted the NIA custody of Ebin B Paul (32) from 1 pm on Monday until 5 pm on November 27. The agency had sought 10 days for custodial interrogation.

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The court order has brought several investigative details into the public domain, including the Telegram aliases allegedly used by the handlers, two earlier arson attacks in Muvattupuzha and cryptocurrency transactions traced to Paul’s KuCoin account.

According to the prosecution, Paul acted on instructions from handlers operating Telegram profiles under the names ‘Vikram Singh’, ‘SR’ (@SRhitters), @Huntersjz, @shurudf and @Srhitter. He allegedly recorded a video of the synagogue attack and sent it to them. Around two hours later, he received cryptocurrency payments from private wallets into his KuCoin account.

The NIA suspects that the same network was behind two earlier fire attacks in Muvattupuzha, targeting Avasa Properties and My Cars. Investigators believe Paul and the handlers used encrypted messaging platforms, virtual private networks (VPNs) and private cryptocurrency wallets to conceal their identities and communication trails.

The incident under investigation occurred around 2.30 am on October 12. An unidentified person allegedly poured inflammable liquid from a container onto the eastern gate of Cochin Blossoms Aquarium Nursery, at the old Kadavumbhagam Jewish Synagogue on Market Road, Ernakulam Market, and set it on fire. A flex banner and a pipe fitted to the gate were damaged.

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The nursery is operated by 70-year-old Elias Joseph, who belongs to the Jewish community and was already under police protection following an international terror threat.

Following the registration of the FIR at Ernakulam Central Police Station, investigators traced and arrested Paul on October 13 using CCTV footage. Two mobile phones were seized from him. Their forensic examination allegedly revealed a conspiracy aimed at threatening the country’s integrity and security and striking terror among the Jewish community.

The NIA told the court that it had received official responses from Telegram, WhatsApp and KuCoin, besides call records and bank statements, which investigators intend to confront Paul with.

The agency wants to unlock a seized Google Pixel phone and obtain passwords and recovery credentials for his Telegram, WhatsApp Business, Session, SimpleX, Element, Instagram and Facebook accounts. It also seeks access to encrypted conversations, cloud data, voice notes and videos, trace cryptocurrency wallets and suspected foreign remittances, identify funding sources and possible accomplices, and recover the container, bottles and clothing allegedly used in the attacks.

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The court held that custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy and establish the accused's role. Paul’s lawyer opposed the plea, citing his psychiatric condition and claiming that he had stopped taking prescribed medication after being shifted to the High Security Prison in Viyyur two days earlier.

The judge, however, found him fit for police custody, subject to medical safeguards. The NIA was directed not to harass him and to ensure examination by a medical practitioner. The court also permitted investigators to collect his fingerprints, photographs, specimen voice samples and handwriting for forensic comparison.

The case was initially registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act and 16(1)(b) and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were subsequently invoked. Following an October 26 order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the FIR on October 27.