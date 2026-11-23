Kollam, long celebrated as the world's cashew capital, has completed a century since its first commercial processing units were established. However, as the region observes World Cashew Day, there is little cause for celebration. The rhythmic thud of cashew shelling, which once resonated across hundreds of industrial units, has grown quiet. From a golden era of 850 bustling factories, the number of operational units in the district has plummeted to fewer than 70.

A steep fall from glory

At its peak, the cashew sector in Kollam provided direct livelihoods to over 300,000 workers, supporting tens of thousands of dependent families. Today, the state-run Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation operates 30 factories and CAPEX manages 10, both offering only sporadic employment. Around 30 private factories operate intermittently. A vast majority of the female workforce, which formed the backbone of this industry, has been forced to seek alternative employment in rural employment guarantee schemes or domestic labour.

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Debt, displacement and middlemen

Being a cashew factory owner was once the ultimate badge of social and financial prestige in Kollam. Today, a significant number of private processors are trapped in crushing debt, with several tragic instances of suicides reported among unit owners over recent years. Skyrocketing wages and rising operational overheads forced many processors to relocate operations to neighbouring states overnight in search of cheaper labour and tax relief. Processing raw nuts in other states and selling them under the famed 'Kollam Cashew' brand has become widespread. Exploitative middlemen have also capitalized on low-cost government stock sales, leaving traditional processors struggling to stay afloat.

Workers engaged in manual labour at a cashew factory.

Inside the factory: A story of relentless toil

Behind every packaged cashew nut lies an arduous journey involving intensive human effort. The production cycle spans multiple stages: raw nut procurement, steam roasting in specialised borma units, shelling, kernel extraction, drying, peeling, grading, and final vacuum packing. In a private facility near Sasthamcotta, workers share their daily realities over evening tea. Mostly arriving on foot, these labourers rely on six days of work a week to support their families and educate their children. Raw cashew nuts are predominantly imported from African nations, and the initial steaming process exposes workers to severe heat and a hazardous environment.

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Health hazards and uncertain futures

Shelling the nut presents distinct physical challenges. The corrosive cashew nut shell liquid causes skin irritation, chemical burns, and deep, dark stains on workers' hands. Peeling the delicate outer skin requires immense precision, as any damage to the whole kernel reduces its market value and directly impacts worker wages. While premium-grade nuts fetch top prices in international markets, workers continue to demand basic workplace rights: consistent workdays, fair remuneration, safer working environments, and social security. Without urgent intervention and a scientific restructuring of the sector by the state government, Kollam's century-old cashew legacy risks becoming nothing more than a memory.