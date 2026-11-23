Kottiyam: The Mayyanad Grama Panchayat has launched an inland aquaculture project to stock fish fingerlings across ten public ponds within its jurisdiction. Panchayat President Muhammed Rafi inaugurated the initiative by releasing fingerlings into the Sharkara pond in Ward 24.

Panchayat member M. Nasser presided over the event. Fisheries Officer Juby, along with representatives from the Kudumbashree network, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers, ASHA workers, Haritha Karma Sena members, and local residents, were present.

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Implemented in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries as part of the panchayat's 2026–27 annual plan, the initiative aims to create sustainable local revenue. Under the project framework, members of Kudumbashree and employment guarantee workers will maintain the ponds and oversee the fish stocks through to harvest, with proceeds directed toward supporting their livelihoods.

The initiative covers ten water bodies, including Mukkalath, Sharkara, Mallassery, Mannani, Arattu, Thalachira, Matteppally, Kochu Nada, and Udayadassery ponds.