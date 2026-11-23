Sabarimala: The legend of Lord Ayyappa was presented through Tholpavakoothu (traditional leather shadow puppetry) at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, offering a novel visual experience to pilgrims and temple staff alike.

Led by renowned puppeteer and Padma Shri recipient Ramachandra Pulavar, the performance chronicled the deity’s lore using 85 specially crafted and painted leather puppets. Key episodes from the legend were depicted, including the birth of Ayyappa as the son of Shiva and Mohini, the churning of the cosmic ocean (Palazhi Mathanam), the Deva-Asura war, the quest for tigress milk, the slaying of the demoness Mahishi, the encounter with Vavar, and the eventual establishment of the hill shrine.

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The production was staged on a specially erected puppet stage (koothumaadam), illuminated by 21 traditional oil lamps. The visual storytelling was accompanied by traditional percussion and wind instruments, including the chenda, ezhupara, thalam, kuzhal, conch, and chilanka (ankle bells).

Ramachandra Pulavar was joined on stage by his wife, Rajalakshmi, his son and fellow artist Rajeev Pulavar, and eight other troupe members. Based in Shornur, Pulavar’s entire family is dedicated to preserving the art form. He had previously resigned from a position in the Department of Posts to focus entirely on shadow puppetry, a dedication that later earned him the Padma Shri.

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According to Pulavar, it was his father, who pioneered the transition of Tholpavakoothu from a temple-bound ritual art into a broader medium of theatrical storytelling. Over the decades, the troupe has expanded its repertoire beyond conventional epics to include productions on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the story of Jesus Christ, and tales from the Arabian Nights. The chronicle of Lord Ayyappa is their latest adaptation.