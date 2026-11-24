Meloor: Water supply from the Chalakudy River through the Left Bank Canal has been completely suspended following a breach in the main canal at Ezhattumukham. The disruption has put crops across more than 1,000 hectares of farmland in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts at risk.

The disruption comes at a critical time, as crops in several areas were already withering due to a lack of rainfall.

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The collapse occurred approximately 200 metres from the Ezhattumukham Prakriti Gramam. According to irrigation officials, an underpass along this section of the canal had a pre-existing leak, which authorities had previously attempted to repair.

The canal had recently been cleared using heavy machinery, and water was subsequently released from November 18 to 20. However, water distribution was halted immediately after the canal bund caved in.

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Irrigation Department officials indicated that repair work has begun and will take at least two weeks to finish. Meloor Panchayat President Poly Pulickan said officials had informed him the restoration was likely to take until December 10 to complete.

Separately, the Canal Committee had earlier scheduled a water release through the Koratty Kizhakkemuri branch canal from November 23 to 26. A circular issued recently had already notified a two-day delay to that schedule prior to the breach.