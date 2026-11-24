Idukki: Authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in six wards of the Chinnakanal grama panchayat on Wednesday (November 25) ahead of an operation to tranquilise and radio-collar Chakkakomban, a wild tusker that has frequently strayed into human settlements.

District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr Dinesan Cheruvat, issued the order covering all educational institutions—including anganwadis, professional colleges, and tuition centres—in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the panchayat.

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The Forest Department will begin the operation on November 25 to locate, tranquilise and fit a radio collar on the tusker. Precautionary measures have been put in place to address potential risks to people and property during the mission.

The use of drone cameras, night cameras and camera traps has been banned in the operational zone, adjoining areas and the six affected wards. The restriction will remain in force until the elephant is captured, radio-collared and released back into the forest.

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To handle any medical emergencies, directions have been issued to ensure the availability of doctors, nursing staff, ambulances, and emergency care facilities from 7 am on November 25 at the Chinnakanal Family Health Centre, Adimali Taluk Hospital, Santhanpara Family Health Centre, Devikulam Community Health Centre, and the Tata Tea High Range Hospital in Munnar.

Restrictions on media and YouTubers

The district administration also restricted entry, filming and photography in the operational and restricted zones during the mission. Instructions have also been issued to regulate the entry of individuals, including YouTubers.

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Accredited journalists will be able to gather updates from a designated safe zone. Officials said permission to capture direct visuals may be granted later, depending on the tusker’s movements after it is darted.