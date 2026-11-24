The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the State government's decision to reconstitute the Kerala State Waqf Board, observing that the newly appointed members had already assumed office. The Court said the reconstituted board would, however, remain subject to the final outcome of the pending petitions before a single judge.

A division bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji was hearing appeals challenging a single judge's order refusing to stay the government notification nominating new members to the board.

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The division bench refused to interfere with the government's decision, noting that the newly constituted board had already taken charge. "It is expressly admitted before us that the new Waqf Board has taken charge and that they are now in office. The learned single judge, in the impugned order, has made it clear that the reconstituted board will be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions. We are without doubt that this interim protection would be sufficient and that a stay of the government order at this stage would be untenable," the Court observed.

However, the bench partly allowed the appeals by setting aside the single judge's direction to refer the petitions to another division bench that was hearing related cases concerning the composition of the Waqf Board.

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The Court said such a reference was no longer necessary as those cases had already been disposed of. It directed the High Court registry to list the writ petitions before the appropriate bench in accordance with the court roster.

The dispute is connected to public interest litigation petitions challenging the composition of the State Waqf Board. In those cases, a division bench had, among other directions, asked the State government to fill vacancies in the board in accordance with the law.

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(With Bar and Bench inputs)