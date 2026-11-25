Idukki: The Forest Department's mission to tranquilise and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban is underway, with the animal being tracked near the Anayirankal Dam in Chinnakanal. The task force is waiting for the tusker to move into a safe, accessible area inside the forest before attempting to dart it.

The operation began at 4 am on Wednesday, with teams using drones to track the elephant. By 5.30 am, surveillance teams had spotted it in a lake. It later moved to another nearby waterbody and was subsequently seen at Ponnuswamy Estate near the 80-Acre Colony, before reaching the Anayirankal Dam reservoir.

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Forest officials have been monitoring its movements from a boat as the tusker swims across the reservoir towards an islet on the opposite bank. Attempts to guide it towards the forest by bursting crackers have so far been unsuccessful.

Wild tusker Chakkakomban in Chinnakanal area. Photo: Special arrangement Task force officials in a boat attempt to divert Chakkakomban as the tusker swims toward an islet near the Anayirankal Dam. Photo: Special arrangement Task force officials in a boat attempt to divert Chakkakomban as the tusker swims toward an islet near the Anayirankal Dam.. Photo: Special arrangement Kumki elephants Vikram (front) and Bharat, brought from Muthanga in Wayanad for ‘Mission Chakkakomban’, being led past a bridge in Chinnakanal to the kumki camp. Photo: Reju Arnold/Manorama Chakkakomban elephant. Photo: Manorama

A team of veterinary doctors and tranquilising experts also moved to the 80-Acre area early in the morning. However, officials have decided against darting the elephant while it remains near the dam or in the reservoir, as it could drown if it collapses into the water after being tranquilised.

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The team is waiting for the elephant to move away from the waterbody and into a suitable location in the forest. Officials are also taking into account the tusker's habit of resting briefly around 8 am and have paused major interventions to avoid agitating it. The tranquiliser dart is expected to be administered later in the afternoon if conditions are favourable.

The mission aims to tranquilise Chakkakomban, fit it with a radio collar to monitor its movements and release it back into the forest. The tusker has frequently strayed into human settlements, raising concerns over the safety of residents.

Chakkakomban Mission Kumki elephants

Kumki elephants Vikram and Bharath from the Muthanga elephant camp were brought to Chinnakanal. Their assistance will be needed to approach Chakkakomban. Four kumki elephants, including Vikram, took part in the operation to translocate Arikomban. Tranquilising the tusker

Once the tusker is brought to an open area and tranquilised, a radio collar will be fitted with the help of the kumki elephants. After medical examinations, it will be released back into the same area. Where is the tusker?

Chakkakomban was in the Chembakathozhukudy settlement area on Monday. 100 personnel

Munnar DFO Saju Varghese is the operation leader, while High Range CCF D K Vinod Kumar is the incident commander. Around 100 personnel will take part in the mission. Operation in an open area

Chakkakomban must be brought to an open area for the operation. Officials will ensure that there are no water bodies or steep hills nearby. The precaution is aimed at preventing accidents in case the elephant runs after being darted.

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As part of the precautionary measures, the use of drone cameras, night cameras and camera traps has been prohibited in the operational zone, adjoining areas and six affected wards of Chinnakanal. The restrictions will remain in force until the elephant is radio-collared and released into the forest.

Medical teams, ambulances and emergency care facilities have been arranged at the Chinnakanal Family Health Centre, Adimali Taluk Hospital, Santhanpara Family Health Centre, Devikulam Community Health Centre and Tata Tea High Range Hospital in Munnar.

The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges and tuition centres, in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Chinnakanal grama panchayat.

Entry, filming and photography have been restricted in the operational and designated zones. The movement of individuals, including YouTubers, is also being regulated. Accredited journalists can collect updates from a designated safe zone, while permission to capture direct visuals may be granted later depending on the operation's progress.