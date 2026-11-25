Kasaragod: A decades-old demand to merge Kasaragod with Karnataka has been revived, drawing protests from the Administrative Language Protection Committee, which said the district's linguistic diversity should not be used to advance territorial claims.

​The demand was revived with a call made by noted Kannada scholar and litterateur Dr Ramananda Banari Manjeshwar while delivering the Rajyotsava message at a Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in Mangaluru on Friday. He called for fresh efforts to geographically merge Kasaragod with Karnataka, citing the district's historical and cultural ties with the neighbouring state.

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​However, the Administrative Language Protection Committee president Mahmood Kaikamba said on Wednesday that such statements could create unnecessary confusion and divisions among communities that had coexisted in Kasaragod for generations.

Banari had said fresh initiatives were needed to address the problems faced by Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod. He also called for organised protests against what he described as injustice towards Kannada speakers. Pointing to Kasaragod's contribution to the growth of art forms such as Yakshagana, he argued that the district shared strong historical and cultural links with Karnataka. He also cited the Mahajan Commission's recommendation to merge Kasaragod with Karnataka and questioned the silence of elected representatives on the issue, asking how many MPs had raised it in Parliament.

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Old demand, familiar fault lines

The demand to merge Kasaragod with Karnataka is not new. Kannada organisations had mounted campaigns for the district's merger in the 1980s, but the movement lost momentum amid a lack of sufficient public support. The latest remarks have prompted the Administrative Language Protection Committee to reiterate that Kasaragod's multilingual character is a source of cultural strength rather than a basis for territorial division.

​Malayalam, Kannada, Urdu, Tulu, Konkani, Marathi and Beary are among the languages spoken by communities in the district. The Manjeshwar taluk and the border belt, in particular, have long been characterised by linguistic and cultural coexistence, Kaikamba said.

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​He said the rights of Kannada, Tulu, Konkani and Malayalam speakers must be protected equally. While the concerns of linguistic minorities deserved attention, Malayalam and Kasaragod's distinct cultural heritage also needed adequate protection. Discussions on the district's historical and cultural links with Karnataka should be grounded in facts and democratic dialogue, rather than turned into attempts to create divisions, he said.

Rajyotsava celebration

The Mangaluru programme also featured the presentation of Rajyotsava honours to individuals who had excelled in various fields. The Rajyotsava Awards are among Karnataka's highest civilian honours, presented annually to recognise distinguished contributions across fields. Former Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr Harikrishna Punaroor inaugurated the event.