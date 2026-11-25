Kollam: A 21-year-old man who was accused in a POCSO case was found hanging at the residence of his employer in Kollam. Akhil Santosh, son of Santosh, was a native of Eroor near Anchal.

Akhil was found hanging from a hook on the sunshade attached to the sit-out of the house belonging to Ratnakaran on Tuesday. Akhil was employed at a mess run by Ratnakaran in Bengaluru. Following the death of a relative of Ratnakaran, Akhil had driven down from Bengaluru with his employer to his home in Kollam.

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The Punalur police said the reason for Akhil's death was yet to be ascertained and that an investigation was underway. Akhil was an accused in a POCSO case registered at the Kulathupuzha police station. He was out on bail, the police said.

His body was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy, with his funeral being held soon after.