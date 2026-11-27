Kochi: “Hey, she’s finished, let’s go.” Believing they had suffocated a 69-year-old woman to death, three men walked out of her house after a brutal daylight robbery in Kizhakkambalam in Kochi, unaware that their victim was still alive and had deliberately held her breath to escape death.

However, the gang’s escape did not last long. The three accused, all natives of Assam, were arrested at Thrissur Railway Station early Friday while allegedly attempting to flee Kerala by train. The police recovered the entire stolen items, comprising gold ornaments and cash worth ₹5.40 lakh, from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Mufassiduddin, Noorjul and Saijuddin, all aged 25 years and natives of Assam. The Kunnathunadu police, with the assistance of their Thrissur counterparts, tracked them down within hours of the robbery.

The victim, Kunjumma, wife of Hassan, was alone at her house near Chelakulam Juma Masjid in Pattimattom, when the gang struck around 3 pm on Thursday. Her husband had gone out to sell limes.

Investigators said the robbery was premeditated, with the accused having worked as daily-wage and construction labourers in the locality for several years. The police also suspect the gang's involvement in another theft in the neighbourhood, in which nine sovereigns of gold and ₹1.5 lakh were allegedly stolen from a rented house occupied by a Tamil Nadu native.

“It was done in a planned manner. They came as part of a gang with the intention of robbery, and they came inside only after confirming that she was alone,” a senior Kunnathunadu police officer said.

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The trio allegedly surveyed the house a day before the robbery. Around 3 pm on Wednesday, they arrived under the pretext of asking for drinking water.

“When they asked for water to drink, I asked them to take it from the tap and drink. Then they said, ‘Give us a vessel,’” Kunjumma told the media.

After drinking the water, the men allegedly asked when her husband would return and how many children she had before leaving. They are also suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a neighbouring house while leaving the area.

When the trio returned around 3 pm on Thursday, Kunjumma was sitting on a chair in the sit-out. Recognising one of the men who had spoken to her in Malayalam the previous day, she confronted him about the missing phone and warned him that her house had a CCTV camera.

“Then he shouted, ‘Let me see that camera, woman,’ and all three of them jumped up, came in, and grabbed me,” she said.

A split-second decision to survive

The men dragged Kunjumma inside, pushed her onto a cot and stuffed a bath towel into her mouth as she cried out for help. They then used some clothes to tie her hands and gag her.

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According to the FIR, the first accused, who was wearing a red T-shirt, held her down and pressed her nose and mouth shut. The second accused, wearing a blue T-shirt, removed three gold bangles and a ring. All three allegedly joined in removing her earrings and ear chains.

With her breathing becoming increasingly difficult and unable to fight back, Kunjumma realised that her only chance of survival was to make the attackers believe she was dead.

“When I saw there was no escape, I held my breath and lay there as if I were dead,” she said.

The ruse worked. Believing that she had succumbed, the man holding her nose and mouth reportedly told his accomplices, "Hey, she’s finished, let’s go.”

The gang then searched the house and took ₹18,000 in cash and a four-gram gold locket from a cupboard before fleeing. The total value of the stolen valuables was estimated at ₹5.40 lakh.

CCTV footage leads police to Thrissur

Despite bleeding from her mouth and having her hands tied, Kunjumma managed to get out of the house and seek help. She eventually reached a nearby Anganwadi, where the wife of a police officer untied her and alerted the Kunnathunadu police.

A police team reached the spot within 30 minutes and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the locality helped investigators identify three men walking through the area under suspicious circumstances.

However, the accused had taken precautions to avoid being tracked through their mobile phones.

“They did not carry mobile phones, so we couldn’t trace tower locations,” a police officer said.

The police subsequently learnt that the trio had reached Thrissur and suspected that they might attempt to leave the state.|

“Since there was a possibility they might board the Vivek Express at night, we deployed personnel at both Aluva and Thrissur railway stations and kept watch,” the officer told Onmanorama.

Police teams eventually surrounded Thrissur Railway Station and arrested the three men early Friday before they could board a train.

“They didn’t get the time to run away, and we recovered the gold and cash were right in their possession,” the officer added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 309 (robbery), 309(6) (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kolenchery.