Kannur: Facing severe criticism over former Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan's outburst following the verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case, the CPM has gone into damage control mode, distancing itself from the former legislator's veiled murder threats.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who reiterated that the party would appeal against the verdict that acquitted 16 of the accused, said the party's position against political killings was always clear, that no one should lose their life over political differences.

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"The party has made it clear that there should be no political killings. This was our position at the 2018 Thrissur conference as well. No one should be killed in Keralam in the name of politics," he said.

Maintaining that Keralam had witnessed peace over the past 10 years, Govindan said the party stood by its commitment to maintaining that atmosphere. He also criticised the media for "not giving adequate attention" to Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s November 20 speech, in which he reportedly made the remark 'blood for blood'.

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Govindan said while a case was registered against Madhusoodanan over his remarks, similar scrutiny was not directed at the Chief Minister's statement.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam also weighed in, criticising the notion of political violence and asserting that murder had no place in Communist ideology.

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"Communism is not the way of murder. It is the way of ideas and democracy," he said.

The controversy erupted after the former Payyannur MLA, speaking at a DYFI-organised Koothuparamba Martyrs' Day programme in Payyannur on November 25, criticised the verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court had sentenced three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment for murdering Dhanaraj, but acquitted 16 others.

Madhusoodanan had made remarks suggesting that the party would "settle accounts" with those acquitted, also referring to the 1987 Cheemeni killings. His comments triggered widespread criticism and demands for legal action.

The controversy also prompted Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to direct the police to examine the speech and initiate legal proceedings. A case was subsequently registered against Madhusoodanan over the remarks.