Mundakkayam: Residents of Karinilam have raised serious public health concerns over severe well water contamination, which has reportedly led to waterborne ailments among several local residents. Despite draining and desilting some wells up to nine times, the water remains unusable. Accusing a newly opened hotel in the vicinity of leaking wastewater into the local groundwater supply, residents staged a protest, prompting intervention from the local grama panchayat and the Health Department.

The incident occurred along the Mundakkayam–Erumely route at Karinilam. The contamination was first detected approximately a month ago in wells situated on the lower side of the road. Unaware of the underlying source, residents repeatedly pumped out the water to clean the wells, but the contamination persisted and gradually seeped into neighbouring wells.

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Currently, the wells belonging to local residents M A Dileep, Jayakumar, Thomas and Saji are entirely unfit for use.

According to residents, the water quality deteriorated shortly after a hotel began operations in a newly constructed building on the opposite side of the road. Subsequent laboratory testing of the water samples confirmed excessively high levels of coliform bacteria, declaring the water unfit for human consumption.

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Tensions mounted after several people developed skin eruptions, rashes, and fever after coming into contact with the water. The local community has alleged that the hotel constructed its septic tanks and wastewater disposal facilities in violation of standard building codes and environmental norms. Following the public outcry, panchayat authorities issued a stop memo to the hotel.