A modern Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore at Muliyar 8th Mile has been lying abandoned for the past four months.

When questioned about the closure, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Kasaragod District Panchayat offered a surprisingly offhand explanation: the facility was built in an unsuitable location. This admission of poor planning has not only squandered public tax money but also dashed residents' hopes of safer, stray-dog-free streets.

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The facility was launched on May 19, 2025 as a joint initiative of local self-government institutions in response to the escalating stray dog menace in the district. Inaugurated by former minister J Chinchu Rani, the centre underwent inspection by the Animal Welfare Board of India before starting dog sterilisation operations four months later.

Local protests over poor planning

The operation contract was awarded to the Haryana-based Nain Foundation. However, within days of commencing operations, intense local protests erupted. Built without maintaining the required distance from residential areas, the centre caused severe hardship to nearby inhabitants due to the unbearable stench of dog waste and incessant barking. The facility also lacked proper wastewater treatment facilities.

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At any given time, up to 100 dogs were housed at the centre, with batches of 20 being sterilised and kept for five days of post-operative care before release.

Residents questioned why authorities failed to foresee these basic logistical and environmental requirements during the planning stage, especially when alternative suitable land was available within Muliyar itself.

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Rising dog attacks and portable alternatives

Following relentless public agitation, authorities halted operations at the end of June. However, no alternative location or temporary arrangement was arranged, allowing the stray dog population to surge once again. Just days ago, five people were bitten by a stray dog in Puthige Soorambayalu.

Faced with widespread public opposition against fixed ABC centres, authorities are now considering mobile or portable ABC units equipped with surgical facilities. Under this proposal, veterinary teams would travel to affected areas, capture stray dogs, perform sterilisations on site, and release them.

However, securing funds and launching portable units will take considerable time, during which the stray dog crisis will only worsen, all while leaving the ₹1.5 crore Muliyar facility a total waste of public money.