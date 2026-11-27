Malappuram: The police team investigating the case of an 18-year-old girl from Areekode who allegedly developed a serious kidney disorder following prolonged use of a mercury-containing fairness cream will investigate a fresh allegation that a doctor in Tirur had been prescribing the same product to patients for several months.

According to reports, a doctor at a private clinic in Trikandiyur, near Tirur, had allegedly been prescribing the fairness cream, reportedly manufactured by a firm based in Kasaragod, to several patients visiting the clinic. Although no patients have formally lodged complaints against the Tirur doctor so far, the police have decided to examine the allegation as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The investigation team will record the statement of the girl who brought the allegation against the doctor. Speaking to a section of the media, she claimed that the doctor had prescribed the same cream to several people. She also said that she began experiencing discomfort after using the product continuously, prompting her to consult another doctor, who advised her to discontinue its use.

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The development comes days after an 18-year-old degree student from Areekode complained that she had developed a serious kidney ailment allegedly following nearly a year of using a fairness cream purchased through Instagram.

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The girl was recently diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney disorder, after doctors at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Areekode suspected that her deteriorating health could be linked to prolonged exposure to a toxic substance. Medical examinations reportedly revealed dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood.

She is currently undergoing treatment and remains under the specialised care of the hospital's nephrology department. Following her complaint, police registered an FIR against the alleged manufacturers of the cream.

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A senior police officer associated with the investigation said the team had earlier received statements from doctors indicating that no medical practitioners were prescribing the controversial fairness cream. However, in view of media reports about the alleged prescription by a doctor in Tirur, the police have decided to investigate the matter further.

"The investigation team will record the girl's statement on Saturday and examine the allegation as part of the ongoing probe into the Areekode incident," the officer said.

The police are also continuing efforts to identify the manufacturers of the controversial product. Investigators have identified a group of people in Kasaragod who are suspected of being behind the marketing firm distributing the beauty product in Kerala.

"We are yet to identify the actual manufacturers of the product. However, a group of people are under police surveillance, and we expect to arrest those responsible soon," the officer said.