Palakkad: Three men armed with a gun and a knife robbed a jewellery shop at Peringottukurissi in Palakkad on Friday afternoon, fleeing with gold ornaments after threatening the staff.

The incident occurred around 2.40 pm. According to CCTV footage, the three men entered the jewellery and sat on chairs provided for customers. They were seen enquiring about ornaments with the staff. After some time, one of the men pointed a gun at the employees while another brandished a knife. The staff attempted to resist the robbers. Meanwhile, one of the men took three cases of gold ornaments displayed at the store. The trio then fled the scene.

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The Kodayi police said they were recording statements from the jewellery staff. An officer told Onmanorama that the police were trying to track down the robbers. Their identities were not yet ascertained.