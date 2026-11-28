​Idukki: A 19-year-old woman was held by local residents after she allegedly gave birth inside a public toilet in Munnar and attempted to flee after abandoning the newborn. ​The incident took place the other day at a public washroom in the busy Nallathanni Junction area of Munnar town.

The woman, a native of Suryanelli, delivered the baby inside the restroom, left the infant in the commode, and quickly went to a nearby place. ​The matter came to light immediately when a woman from Munnar entered the washroom and spotted the blood-stained newborn in the commode. With the help of another woman, both of whom work at commercial establishments in Munnar town, she rescued the baby and rushed it to a nearby hospital. ​

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Meanwhile, when the 19-year-old was questioned by the women, she initially denied any involvement. However, bloodstains on her clothes raised suspicion, prompting locals to intervene and shift her to a private hospital in Munnar for medical care.

​Hospital authorities confirmed that the infant, currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is in a stable condition.

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​Police sources revealed that the woman is unmarried and had kept her pregnancy hidden from her family. The incident occurred while she was returning with her family after visiting relatives in Gundumala.

After receiving information from the hospital, Munnar police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.