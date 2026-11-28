Kumily: In a heartening community initiative, students and faculty of the Kumily College of Teacher Education joined hands to wash and clean buses at the local KSRTC depot, aiming to ensure a clean and hygienic journey for Sabarimala pilgrims and daily commuters alike.

The cleanliness drive was organized as part of the second-year students' community outreach program under the college Internal Quality Assurance Cell’s (IQAC) ‘Guruparam’ initiative. Cleverly titled ‘Aanaye Kulippikkam’ (Bathing the Elephant – Project Anavandi: Clean and Care), a nod to the beloved nickname ‘Anavandi’ given to KSRTC buses, the campaign received strong support from both the local grama panchayat and the KSRTC depot authorities.

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Kumily Depot Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Alvin T. Xavier inaugurated the drive in the presence of Panchayat President M. M. Varghese. College Principal Dr. A. V. Manoj presided over the function.

Panchayat member Biju Daniel delivered the keynote address. Panchayat Vice President Saithu Shakeela, the Depot Superintendent, the Controlling Inspector, the Assistant Depot Engineer, Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor of General Education Neethu Maria Mathew, along with student representatives Sreethu Santhosh and Noushad Ahamed, also addressed the gathering.