Kasaragod: The Central University of Kerala has asked six students barred from its library to submit written apologies and undertakings that they will not repeat violations of university rules if they want their access restored. The students have refused to apologise, saying they should not be punished for protesting over inadequate facilities and access to the reading room.

CUK's demand for apologies comes five days after the Kerala High Court set aside the suspension of 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady -- which was also demanding an apology -- holding that the university had violated the principles of natural justice.

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The Sanskrit university has appealed against the judgment. The Division Bench has reserved its judgment until December.

At CUK, the six students, including Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit secretary S Syed Ali, were barred from the library on November 13 for allegedly using the first-floor reading room at night, when it was closed due to staff shortage. The students said they had used the space because the designated night-time reading room on the ground floor was full.

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Separately, the Dean of Students' Welfare “permanently cancelled” Syed Ali’s hostel admission the same day for leading the protest demanding round-the-clock access to the library’s restricted reading room. University sources described him as a habitual protester who was tarnishing the institution’s image. He has also been charged for demanding that the university health centre operate round the clock.

On November 28, after 15 days of the punitive action, Librarian Dr P Senthilkumaran Periyasamy wrote an email to the six students that their library restrictions could be revoked individually upon submission of a written apology and an undertaking not to repeat violations of university rules and regulations. Those who did not submit the documents would continue to face the restrictions, the email said.

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Syed Ali has categorically refused to apologise. He said the university's November 4 circular announcing round-the-clock access to the library reading room for research scholars and postgraduate students until November 30 did not specify that only the ground-floor facility could be used at night. He also questioned the imposition of restrictions without a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard.

MBA second-year student Kiranraj K said an apology was not necessary in the circumstances. In his reply, he said the ground-floor reading room was fully occupied and lacked adequate seating and charging points for students using laptops. The students had approached library staff seeking permission to use the first-floor reading room after 11 pm, he said, adding that they had done so because of the lack of space, not to deliberately violate university rules. He sought restoration of their library access.

There was no communication to Syed Ali about revoking his hostel admission. A section of teachers had written to the Vice-Chancellor, urging him to withdraw the expulsion, citing the difficulties it was causing the student during the examination period.