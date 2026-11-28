Cheranalloor: The long-stalled Eloor Chowka–Cheranalloor bridge across the Muttar River has received a fresh lease of life with a revised administrative sanction of ₹36.22 crore. Although its foundation stone was laid in February 2016, construction was plagued by repeated delays, culminating in the original contractor walking away from the project. While the previous state government had cleared ₹27.70 crore for the bridge, no ground-level progress was made. The breakthrough came following recent joint interventions by Minister V E Abdul Gafoor and local MLA T J Vinod.

A high-level meeting chaired by Minister Abdul Gafoor was recently convened to determine the additional funding required for land acquisition under the updated alignment, paving the way for the revised financial sanction. MLA T J Vinod stated that steps have been fast-tracked to initiate the tendering process at the earliest.

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Once completed, the bridge will provide vehicles from Eloor direct, hassle-free access to both the National Highway and the Container Road. It will also significantly ease daily commutes between Varapuzha, Cheranalloor, and the industrial pockets of Eloor, Edayar, and Muppathadam.

Conceived as an Emergency Lifeline

The bridge was originally envisioned as a critical evacuation corridor for residents in the event of an industrial disaster in the chemical and manufacturing hubs of Eloor and Edayar.

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Memories of the past still haunt the local community: years ago, when a devastating fire broke out at the endosulfan unit of the HIL plant, panic-stricken residents were forced to dive into the Periyar River and swim across to Cheranalloor to save their lives. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded on the riverbanks as women, children, and non-swimmers huddled together in utter panic.

This trauma spurred widespread public outrage, with residents demanding a permanent bridge to serve as a designated emergency escape route. Over the years, locals held numerous protests, including constructing a symbolic floating bridge across the river to press their case. The eventual shutdown of the Chowka ferry service compounded the crisis, cutting off an essential daily commute for workers at FACT and schoolchildren alike.

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A Project Built on Shifting Blueprints

Prompted by mounting public demand, the project was granted initial administrative sanction on January 29, 2016, under a NABARD-assisted scheme for ₹11.70 crore, with technical sanction following within 12 days. The original blueprint featured a 79.20-metre, three-span bridge with a width of 12 metres, complete with pedestrian walkways on both sides. The approach roads required acquiring 310 metres of land on the Cheranalloor side to link with the National Highway and 50 metres on the Eloor side.

However, the devastating Kerala floods forced authorities back to the drawing board, prompting a comprehensive redesign and budget revision. The structure was modified to ensure adequate vertical clearance for barge traffic on the inland waterway.

Under the revised design, the bridge was expanded to a length of 153 metres, with a 7.5-metre carriageway and a 1.5-metre pedestrian footpath. The scope was further broadened to construct approach roads and service lanes stretching 329 metres on the Cheranalloor bank and 335 metres on the Eloor bank. Although the previous cabinet cleared ₹27.70 crore for the redesigned structure, execution stalled once again—leading to the current, third administrative sanction to finally get the project off the ground.