Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has accused Chief Minister V D Satheesan of running the government out of personal vendetta, alleging that the latter's controversial remarks at a Youth Congress event in Kannur have not received the media attention they deserve.

Speaking to the media, Pinarayi said a Chief Minister and the government must work for everyone rather than pursue personal interests. He questioned whether Satheesan was using the government machinery to settle political scores, linking the Chief Minister's Kannur remarks to the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

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"A Chief Minister and a government cannot act out of personal vendetta. This goes against the oath of office the Chief Minister has taken. Is the Chief Minister of Keralam turning into someone who takes revenge?" he asked.

Pinarayi also expressed concern that the media had not given adequate prominence to what he described as the gravity of Satheesan's remarks.

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The controversy stems from a speech delivered by Satheesan on November 20 at the concluding event of the 'Gen India Movement' in Kannur.

Referring to the attacks on Youth Congress workers during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's tenure, Satheesan told party workers that their sacrifices would not be forgotten and that the government would seek accountability for every incident.

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"We will seek revenge for the bloodshed by Youth Congress workers. We will not forget anything. We will fight till the end," he said, according to reports of the speech.

The remarks triggered a political row, with CPM leaders accusing the Chief Minister of making statements that amounted to a call for retaliation. Pinarayi had earlier described the speech as a challenge to the rule of law and alleged that it could provoke attacks against political opponents.

The controversy resurfaced amid the row over former Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan's remarks following the verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case. Madhusoodanan's speech, in which he referred to the 1987 Cheemeni killings and spoke about settling accounts with those acquitted in the case, drew criticism and led to a police case.

CPM leaders subsequently questioned why similar scrutiny had not been directed at Satheesan's Kannur speech. The issue also prompted demands for legal action against the Chief Minister.

Pinarayi also recalled a speech made by former Electricity Minister MM Mani in 2016 and the consequences he faced following his remarks. However, he did not elaborate on the comparison.