Fresh documentary evidence has surfaced exposing suspicious financial dealings surrounding the proposed Keralam visit of the Argentina football team during the previous state government's tenure. A Finance Department audit has revealed that former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman requested ₹10 crore from Finance Minister KN Balagopal for the renovation of Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium—just days after the venue was handed over to a private sponsor on the explicit condition that the sponsor would bear all renovation costs.

The stadium was officially handed over to Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) on September 26, 2025 under a joint agreement between the Sports Department and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). Despite the agreement stipulating that RBC would fully cover the repair and upgrading expenses, Abdurahiman sent a letter to the Finance Department ten days later requesting ₹10 crore. The funds were sought under the pretext of executing renovation work through the Sports Kerala Foundation, an agency under the Sports Ministry.

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Finance Minister KN Balagopal initially signed off on the file to sanction the money into the Sports Department account. However, the actual transfer of funds was halted due to the enforcement of the election model code of conduct. This revelation directly contradicts previous government claims that the state would not incur any financial burden for hosting the Argentina team.

Discrepancies in actual expenditure

The controversy is further compounded by conflicting claims regarding the actual costs incurred. While RBC owner Anto Augustine claimed to have spent ₹70 crore from his own funds to renovate the stadium, an assessment by the GCDA engineering division revealed that the actual work carried out was valued at only ₹8.42 crore.

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP P Vijayan has already submitted a report to the government flagging severe irregularities in the stadium handover. The SIT report highlights an illegal ₹5 crore concession granted to the sponsor. Furthermore, investigators discovered that on the exact day the stadium was handed over, ₹2 crore was transferred from the sponsor's bank account to an academy owned by former Keralam Sports Council President U Sharaf Ali. A broader investigation is underway probing five individuals, including former minister Abdurahiman.