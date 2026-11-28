Palakkad: The Palakkad Municipality has impounded 18 cattle let loose on public roads, posing a threat to commuters. Of these, 13 were taken away by their owners after they paid fines totalling ₹42,000.

Municipal Chairman P Smithesh stated that further legal action will be initiated if the owners of the remaining cattle do not pay the penalties and claim their livestock within three days.

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Acting on persistent complaints from road users, the civic body has intensified the operations of its round-the-clock squads tasked with capturing stray livestock. Municipal authorities have also enlisted the assistance of the police to support the enforcement drive.

The measures follow a series of incidents caused by stray animals on major routes. Recently, a collision in Olavakkode left a cow dead and two motorcyclists injured. In a separate incident, an excavator had to be deployed to rescue a cow that had fallen into an irrigation canal.

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Civic officials noted that owners rarely come forward to claim injured cattle, leaving the municipality to arrange for their care and transfer them to shelters (goshalas). In light of recurring violations, surveillance across the town has been stepped up, and officials warned that strict action will be taken against repeat offenders who let their cattle roam public spaces.