Idukki: Two school students are suspected to have drowned in the Ponmudi dam reservoir. The Fire and Rescue Services, police, and residents have launched a search operation in the area.

​The incident is believed to have occurred near the Marakkanam stretch of the Ponmudi reservoir, where the children's school bags, clothes, and footwear were found abandoned on the banks. The missing teenagers are Class 9 students from Panickankudy school.

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​The incident came to light around 6 pm on Saturday when locals noticed the belongings lying unattended near the water's edge. Earlier in the day, a group of eight students had gathered at a friend's house in Kombodinjal to attend a ritual ahead of their peer's pilgrimage to Sabarimala. While the other six students returned home by evening, these two failed to reach back, prompting a frantic search by their families and neighbours.

​School authorities and locals suspect the duo may have gone to the reservoir to bathe or fish after attending the function. Although Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot on Saturday evening, poor visibility and darkness forced them to suspend the search. Operations are scheduled to resume at 7 pm on Sunday.