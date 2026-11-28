Kasaragod: A day after Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarathlal P K were hacked to death at Periya in 2019, a group of around 30 suspected Congress workers stormed the house of the fifth accused, Gijin Gangadharan, set it on fire, vandalised the property and looted gold and cash.

Nearly eight years later, a court has acquitted three Congress workers accused in the attack. The first accused did not face trial as he is abroad.

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Gijin Gangadharan, a CPM supporter, was later found guilty of being part of the gang that murdered Kripesh and Sarathlal. He and nine others were sentenced to double life imprisonment by the CBI court in Kochi.

On Saturday, November 28, the Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court-III, presided over by Judge Ajithya Raj Unni, acquitted the second accused, Sreekumar, the third accused, Janardhanan, and the fourth accused, Damodaran alias Veerappan, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the then Bekal Inspector Vipin U P.

The attack took place around 8.30 pm on February 18, 2019, at Gangadharan's house at Kalliyot in Periya, a night after the murders.

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The prosecution alleged that the group reached the house armed with deadly weapons and forcibly entered the premises. The attackers allegedly smashed the windows, doors and furniture and destroyed household appliances, including a television and refrigerator.

The prosecution alleged that the attackers also set the house on fire. A sofa set, wooden window frames and a laptop were among the items destroyed, causing an estimated loss of ₹1.75 lakh, according to the chargesheet.

The attackers also allegedly stole 15 sovereigns of gold and ₹1 lakh kept in a bedroom drawer, it said.

The case was registered by the Bekal police against the backdrop of the political violence that followed the Periya double murder.

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The trial against the first accused, Aneesh Kumar, has been separated and postponed as he was in the Gulf during the trial. The acquittal of the other three accused does not apply to him.

The chargesheet was filed on September 30, 2021. The court examined 15 witnesses during the trial.

Advocates Babu Chandran, Sreejith Madakkal, Baburaj and Dhanyasree appeared for the accused.