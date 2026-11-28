‘Winter Reverie’ Art and Sculpture exhibition opens in Kottayam
The Bodhi Art Collective opened 'Winter Reverie' at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, showcasing sixty artworks until December sixth. Curated by K.S. Dileepkumar, the free daily exhibition features various paintings and sculptures.
The Bodhi Art Collective opened 'Winter Reverie' at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, showcasing sixty artworks until December sixth. Curated by K.S. Dileepkumar, the free daily exhibition features various paintings and sculptures.
The Bodhi Art Collective opened 'Winter Reverie' at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, showcasing sixty artworks until December sixth. Curated by K.S. Dileepkumar, the free daily exhibition features various paintings and sculptures.
Kottayam: ‘Winter Reverie’, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures presented by the Bodhi Art Collective, opened at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery on Good Shepherd Road. The exhibition was inaugurated by P K Rajasekharan, Editor-in-Charge of Bhashaposhini. Thekinkadu Joseph, T S Prasad, V S Madhu, Shaji Jacob, O Sundar, K S Dileepkumar, and Dileep Subramanian addressed the gathering.
Curated by K S Dileepkumar, the show features 60 artworks by Anil Vasudevan, Basil Baby, Benny Paul, Dileep Subramanian, Jayaprakash Manappad, K R Prasad, K S Dileepkumar, Mahin Kakkare, Mariyam Jasmin, Manoj Narayanan, Nazar Basheer, Rashmi Sreedhar, Rinju Vellila, Shaji Appukkuttan, Sreeja Pallam, Sudheesh Kadampulli, Sujith Navam, K S Sooraj, Uthara Mahin, and Varghese Kalathil.
The gallery is open to the public daily from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm and runs through December 6. Entry is free.