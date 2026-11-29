Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Knowledge Valley, a project announced by the UDF government to transform the state's higher education and research sectors and attract foreign investment, will be incorporated into the Private Universities Bill.

The bill will be introduced in the Assembly during the session beginning tomorrow.

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The move comes after the government earmarked ₹100 crore for the project in the Budget, with plans to put in place a comprehensive legal framework for its implementation.

The proposed Kerala Knowledge Valley Areas will function as specialised knowledge and investment zones, bringing higher education, research, advanced technology and industry together.

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The government will identify suitable locations based on land availability and proximity to existing educational and industrial centres. Both government-owned and private land will be considered for the project.

Foreign universities and higher education institutions will be allowed to establish campuses in these zones, either independently or through joint ventures with Indian universities, subject to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

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To facilitate the process, the government will establish a Kerala Knowledge Valley Single Window Clearance Board, headed by the Higher Education Department Secretary, to expedite the required approvals.

The project will focus on sectors including deep technology, life sciences, marine sciences, aerospace and space technology, design, media and animation.

A Kerala Knowledge Valley Development Authority, chaired by the Chief Minister, will be set up to oversee planning and implementation.

The government also proposes to establish a Kerala Knowledge Valley Development Fund to support infrastructure development, viability gap funding, research grants and scholarships.