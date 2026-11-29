Konni: Passengers aboard a KSRTC bus bound for Kokkathode were gripped by panic yesterday morning when a wild tusker blocked their path. The incident occurred around 6:30 am between the Vayakkara and Allungal bridges on the Konni–Kokkathode route.

Spotting the elephant ahead, the driver, Haron, immediately brought the bus to a halt. As the animal began walking toward the bus, he backed up slightly. However, realising that reversing further on the narrow road could lead to an accident or provoke the elephant to charge, he decided to stay put. After a tense five-minute stand-off, the tusker finally stepped off the road, allowing the bus to pass.

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Around 20 passengers were on board the morning service heading from Konni to Kottappara. The elephant had initially crossed right in front of a car travelling just ahead of the bus; the car driver managed to swerve out of the way and speed off in the nick of time.

The bus conductor, Unnikrishnan Unnithan, a native of Pathanapuram, noted that while elephant sightings are fairly common on the Kokkathode route, this was the first time they had experienced such a nerve-wracking, close-range encounter.