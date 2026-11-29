Thrissur: A woman railway gatekeeper on night duty was attacked by an unidentified person at the Parlikad level crossing in Wadakkanchery, Thrissur.

The victim, Vidya (40), a native of Adat, was attacked around 11.25 pm when the assailant allegedly hurled a large stone at her. Struck on the head, Vidya immediately sounded the emergency siren and alerted the Wadakkanchery railway station master about the incident. Although police reached the spot, they were unable to trace the attacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya, who was bleeding from her head, was rushed to hospital.

Wadakkanchery police registered a case and are investigating. A search has been intensified, with police examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the assailant.