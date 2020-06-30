Another gas leak in Visakhapatnam kills two, four hospitalised

Visakhapatnam: A gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh has killed two and hospitalised four on Tuesday.

The situation has now been brought under control. The two killed were senior employees of the company, sources said.



The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka, with one of them being put on ventilator support.

The gas leak was reported at 11:30pm on Monday in the Visakhapatnam unit of the firm Sainor Life Sciences. Factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure. The cause of the leak that took place in a reactor unit at the plant is yet to be established.

District Collector V Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R K Meena visited the company to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the accident.

The incident comes two months after a fatal gas leak at the LG Polymers facility at Visakhapatnam killed 11 and left 1,000 sick.