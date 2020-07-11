Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC, kills two militants

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

Early in the morning, suspicious movement was detected by the troops along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The troops swiftly launched an ambush which led to the killing of the two militants, he said, adding that two AK-47 rifles and war-like stores were seized from the spot.

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing that continued overnight along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Firing on the border outpost in Kotha area started around 10.30 pm on Friday, drawing effective retaliation by the Border Security Force guarding the IB, they said.

The officials said the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.15 am but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

However, it caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said.