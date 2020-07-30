Record single-day spike of 52k new cases ahead of Unlock 3

With a record single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases in the last 24 hours, COVID count in India soared to 15,83,792. Of them, 5,28,242 are active cases while 10,20,582 have recovered. 775 deaths too were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 34,968, the Ministry of Health informed.

The case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to the coordinated implementation of the 'test-track-treat' strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories, the health ministry said on Wednesday.



India's COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is lower than what it is globally. CFR has declined from 3.3 per cent on June 19 to 2.23 per cent on Wednesday, "the lowest since April 1", the health ministry said in a statement.



"Not only has the CFR been kept low, but successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the sixth consecutive day," it said.



The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.51 per cent.



The ministry said, "With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between the number of recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,92,340."



Increased testing



Under the guidance of the Centre, the states and Union Territories are steadily ramping up testing to ensure prompt identification and isolation of COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said.



With 4,08,855 samples examined on Tuesday, tests per million (TPM) have increased to 12,858 and cumulative testing has crossed 1.77 crores, it said.



Testing laboratory network in the country was being strengthened continuously with the country now having 1,316 such facilities of which 906 in the government sector and 410 in the private sector.

