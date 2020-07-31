COVID-19 Live: India's tally crosses 16 lakh with record one day spike of 55k new cases

India's COVID tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases.

The total cases number of cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases and 10,57,806 cured/discharged, the Health Ministry said in its morning update.

The country also recorded 779 deaths in the last 24 hours raising the toll to 35,747.

The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 30 is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.