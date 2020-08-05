Stage set in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi pujan, PM Modi to attend ceremony

Ayodhya: The construction of a Ram temple is all set to begin in the disputed site of Ayodhya on Wednesday, July 5.

The bhoomi pujan ceremony will be attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent personalities. The event will also be noted for absence of Union Minister Amit Shah who is recovering from COVID-19.

The Indian PM will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi pujan', the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and an emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990.

In a statement, he said it is his belief that the Shri Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none to truly usher in "Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance".

Celebration on eve of bhoomi pujan

On Tuesday, a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy".

As the evening progressed, Ram bhajans echoed at virtually each and every street of the temple town and earthen lamps lined the streets from Naya Ghat and Ram ki Paidhi to Hanumangarhi, giving children a perfect selfie background.

As people came out on the streets with children to celebrate the eve of the bhoomi pujan, a police patrol near Tulsi Udyaan kept an eye on the situation.

The routine evening aartis in different temples of Ayodhya were also held amidst rendition of bhajans, blowing of conch shells as eunuchs gathered at some temples of the city to participate in the programme.

A number of shops, which had remained closed in the day, were open in the evening, and the shopkeepers too lit earthen lamps outside their shops.

The bridge over river Saryu in Ayodhya wore an illuminated look on Tuesday evening.

(With PTI inputs.)