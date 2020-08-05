DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam meets JP Nadda, denies joining BJP

Chennai: DMK legislator Ku Ka Selvam on Tuesday called on BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi but denied speculations he was joining the saffron party.

Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency here, praised "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji" and wanted DMK president M K Stalin to snap ties with the Congress and condemn the outfit Karuppar Kootam for denigrating Tamil god Lord Murugan's 'Kanda Shashti Kavacham' hymn.

He also urged Stalin to hold the party's internal elections.

The MLA, who drove with BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan to Nadda's house, told reporters in Delhi, he was in the national capital to meet Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to seek projects for his constituency.

Emerging out of the residence of Nadda, Selvam told reporters his Delhi visit was meant to meet Goyal to request for the sanction of two lifts at Nungambakkam railway station in his constituency.

He said he utilised the opportunity to meet Nadda and also urged him to develop Rameswaram and the places associated with Lord Ram, on a par with Ayodhya.

Asked if he would join the BJP, Selvam replied, "as Thousands Lights MLA I have come here to put forth my demands for my constituency's development."

Asked about Murugan accompanying him during the visit, Selvam replied the former was BJP state chief.

Also, he praised "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji" for his good governance and wished him for his efforts to construct Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Political circles were abuzz in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday following speculations that Selvam could join BJP in Delhi, like former senior DMK leader V P Duraisamy who had joined the national party in May.

Duraisamy, a former deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had then called on Murugan in Chennai and praised Modi.

A day later he was stripped off his deputy general secretary's post from the DMK. Later he joined the BJP.

To a question, Selvam said he was ready to face any action that could be possibly initiated against him by the DMK high command in connection with today's episode.