Congress, Pilot reach truce? Rebel leader meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a "possible breakthrough".

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected.

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

'No possibility of leadership'

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour.

"There is no such thing or discussion on change in leadership. It is a fake and hollow rumour. Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister and he will remain so for five years, Dotasra told reporters here.

Dotasra along with other Congress leaders were here to meet the Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi ahead of the assembly session convened from August 14.

Replying to a question on Sunday's CLP meeting where the Congress leaders ruled out the return of rebel legislators to the party, Dotasra said everyone is free to speak in a meeting but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command.

"There is a freedom for every member to put forth his views but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command. Everything is in the knowledge of the party high command and whatever decision is taken, it will be right," he said.

When asked whether the party's doors for Sachin Pilot camp have been closed, he said, "Doors were open. They have run away. We have not asked them to go.

He said it's now between the rebel MLAs and party high command as we did not discuss their return, said Dotasra.

The party's state unit chief said party leaders met Speaker Joshi on Monday so that the House runs smoothly when the session begins on August 14 and issues related to people are discussed peacefully in the House.

He also said the Congress will become a party in the court on the issue of merger of six BSP candidates as they are now the Congress legislators.

'Show your unity'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked the party legislators to show their unity on the floor of the House.

Addressing a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at a resort in Jaisalmer, he said, "We are all democracy warriors. We are going to win this war and also win the (assembly) election after three-and-a-half years."

"The unity which you have shown till now, the same unity you have to show in the House," the chief minister said.

The state has been witnessing a political turmoil after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and legislators loyal to him. The state assembly session will start on August 14 and Gehlot is likely to seek a trust vote during the session.

Gehlot asked the legislators to tour their respective areas and submit a list of public welfare works, adding that the government will work on them.

He also exuded confidence of winning the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala and state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra were also present in the meeting.

Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande said the party has a history of struggle since and before independence. He also thanked the legislators of other parties supporting the Congress in the present political crisis in the state.

Congress MLAs are currently holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt by Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him.

(With inputs from PTI)