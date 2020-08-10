Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The former president of India also tweeted asking people who had come in contact with him in the last week to undergo self-isolation.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

India reported a single-day spike of 62,064 new COVID cases on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID cases in the country now number 22,15,075. Of them, 6,34,945 are active cases while 15,35,744 have been cured of the virus.

With 1,007 deaths on Monday, total COVID deaths in the country rose to 44,386, health ministry officials informed.

India conducted a record 7 lakh COVID tests on Sunday. With this, the total test conducted so far stands at 2,41,06,535. The recovery rate too has seen dramatic increase these past days – it now hovers around 68.78 per cent mark, but is expected to rise further.

The ministry said the number of single-day tests has been growing exponentially and India has been testing over six lakh samples daily for several days.

"A record 7,19,364 samples have been tested on Saturday, the highest in a day so far. India is conducting around 500 tests for detection of COVID-19 per minute and the per-day testing capacity has increased over five lakhs," Scientist and media coordinator at ICMR, Dr Lokesh Sharma said.

Such elevated level of testing will also lead to a high number of daily positive cases, the health ministry said, adding states have been advised to firmly focus on comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation and effective treatment, following the Centre-led strategy of 'test, track and treat'.

Recoveries are over twice the number of active cases of coronavirus infection at present.

The Ministry said the high number of recoveries is a result of the focused implementation of various actions taken by the Centre, state and Union Territories towards ramping up the hospital and clinical management infrastructure for providing quality clinical care based on the standard of care, as advised by the Union government in its Clinical Treatment Protocol.

