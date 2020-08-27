India reports record swell of 75,760 new COVID cases, tally zooms past 33 lakh-mark

India reported on Thursday a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 33.1 lakhs as cases surged across the country, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since August 7, according to a Reuters tally.



Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

Recoveries exceed active cases by 3.5 times

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India has surged to 25,23,771 and exceeds the active cases of the infection by 3.5 times as on date, pushing the coronavirus recovery rate to over 76 per cent.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the number of active cases of COVID-19, which is the "actual caseload" of the country,comprises only 21.87 percent of the total cases, it highlighted.

There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection presently.

"The coordinated efforts of Centre and state and UT governments of early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing case fatality rate. It stands at 1.84 pc as on date, and steadily declining," the ministry said on Wednesday.