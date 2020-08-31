Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies due to COVID comorbidities

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had been battling various ailments as well as a COVID-19 infection, passed away at a Delhi hospital on August 31. He was 84 years old. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee informed the news via a tweet Monday evening.

Mukherjee who had been under observation at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment following an accident at home had also tested positive for coronavirus before a surgery which the injury necessitated.

On learning the news, he tweeted the same urging all who had come in contact with him to self-isolate and to get tested for the virus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee”, read the tweet.

On August 13, the hospital reported that Mukherjee was in a state of deep coma after the surgery and that he was on ventilator support. His health deteriorated further when, on August 19, he also developed a lung infection.

On Monday, the hospital reported that Mukherjee had sustained a septic shock due to this infection and added that he is being managed by a team of specialists. The hospital maintained that Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and was on ventilator support.

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017, had been a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India. Before he was elected President, he was Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.

Mukherjee got his break in politics in 1969 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi helped him get elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket. Following his meteoric rise, he became one of Gandhi's most trusted lieutenants and a minister in her cabinet in 1973.

After Indira's Gandhi's assassination in 1984, Mukherjee, who viewed himself as the rightful successor, found himself sidelined from the Congress after a power struggle with Rajiv Gandhi (Indira Gandhi's son). He formed his own party, the Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress, which merged with the Congress in 1989.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, Mukherjee's political career revived when Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed him Planning Commission head in 1991 and Foreign Minister in 1995. Following this, as an elder statesman of the Congress, Mukherjee was the principal architect of Sonia Gandhi's ascension to the party's presidency in 1998.

Since his 2004 election victory into Lok Sabha and until his resignation in 2012, Mukherjee was practically number-two in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government. He held several key cabinet portfolios – Defence (2004-06), External Affairs (2006-09), and Finance (2009-12) – apart from heading several Groups of Ministers and being Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha.

After securing the UPA's nomination for the country's presidency in July 2012, Mukherjee comfortably defeated P. A. Sangma in the race to Rashtrapati Bhavan, winning 70 per cent of the electoral-college vote.

In 2017, Mukherjee decided not to run for re-election and to retire from politics after leaving the presidency due to "health complications relating to old age". His term expired on 25 July 2017.

He was succeeded as President by Ram Nath Kovind.

In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna Award, India's highest civilian award.